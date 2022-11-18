Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship (Report)

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly taking a step back from their relationship.

The pair, who have been linked since January 2021, are “taking a break” from their relationship, a source told People.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told the outlet. “It’s a very amicable decision.”

And there seems to be no bad blood between the two.

“They’re still very close friends,” the source told People, with another source adding: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

The news of their reported split comes after Olivia was spotted at Harry’s Los Angeles concert with her two kids, 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy, on Nov. 15.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Harry and Olivia’s teams for comment

-Emely Navarro