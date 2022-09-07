Harry Styles Jokes About Viral Chris Pine Venice Film Festival Video

Harry Styles is addressing a viral video of him and Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival from earlier this week.

The 28-year-old singer made a comment about the video, where he appears to have spit on his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star, while addressing the crowd at his Madison Square Garden show.

“This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden, it is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York,” he said. “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!,” he joked to the crowd.

“This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden, it is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!”

(via @esnydaylights) pic.twitter.com/Gk4sx3McYI — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) September 8, 2022

A representative for Chris Pine denied speculation that Harry ever spit on him at the festival.

A rep for the 42-year-old actor told Access Hollywood in a statement that the buzz surrounding a supposed feud between Chris and his 28-year-old co-star is “ridiculous.”

Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles & More At ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Film Festival Red Carpet View Gallery

“This is a ridiculous story…a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep confirmed. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine……there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

A source close to the situation also shared a statement with Access.

“HARRY STYLES 100% DID NOT SPIT ON/AT CHRIS PINE AT ALL,” the source said. “People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving…there is nothing but respect between these two men so please be clear in your subsequent coverage that this is a completely fabricated exchange and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Harry’s rep for comment on this earlier this week.

On Monday, the internet went into a tizzy after a video emerged in which some people thought Harry spit on Chris as he moved to sit down at the premiere. In the video, Harry takes a seat next to Chris and Chris appears to look down at his lap.

The moment had been reviewed from many different angles, with fans debating whether it happened or not.

— Emely Navarro