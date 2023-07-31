Harry Styles Spotted With ‘Olivia’ Tattoo On His Thigh Months After Olivia Wilde Breakup

Harry Styles’ tattoo is raising some eyebrows!

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer was photographed rocking a thigh tattoo that reads “Olivia” in cursive while enjoying a boat day in Italy over the weekend.

This is the first-time fans have gotten a glimpse of the tattoo and the name Olivia could have multiple meanings for the 29-year-old.

Harry and his former One Direction bandmates released a song named in “Olivia” in 2015 and the tat sighting comes eight months after he and Olivia Wilde split following two years of dating.

Harry and Olivia sparked dating rumors back in January 2021 after linking on the set of their film “Don’t Worry Darling.” The pair went their separate ways in November 2022.

Many fans took to social media to react to Harry’s ink, with one fan tweeting, “All jokes aside if the tattoo does really say Olivia then it just proves that Harry Styles is human. He done something crazy over a girl he was in love with at one point in time as probably some big romantic gesture. That or the fact he literally wrote a love song called Olivia. Either way it’s something we should laugh about instead of being crazy over.”

While another echoed, “Olivia Wilde knowing Harry Styles got the name Olivia tattooed on his body because of her,” alongside a GIF of Miley Cyrus’ beloved character Hannah Montana sleeping.