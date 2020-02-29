Harry Styles Wishes He Wrote THIS Lizzo Song And Shares Funny Details Of Wawa Trip In Intimate Q&A

Harry Styles fans got treated to an intimate concert and Q&A secret session in Brooklyn last night, hosted by SiriusXM Hits 1’s ‘The Morning Mash Up.’ The “Watermelon Sugar” singer performed a medley of songs from his latest album “Fine Line,” including a fun spin on One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

During the sit down interview, Styles was asked which pop song he wishes he had written. His answer? “Good As Hell” by Lizzo.

“She has this, like, infectious positivity. She’s so authentically herself,” Styles said. “I think she’s really inspiring. You know, she kind of is very forward about she’s going to be herself and sometimes you’re going to like it and sometimes you don’t.”

The high praise for the pop sensation inevitably warranted questions about a potential collaboration between the two artists:

“If there was ever a time when it made sense, when we’re able to do it, then absolutely,” Styles stated.

The singer also made headlines recently posing for pics with employees at a Delaware Wawa, a Northeastern mini mart with a diehard fandom. He took a moment to give a play-by-play of the entire outing, which elicited laughs (and screams) from the crowd.

“Funny story about Wawa,” Styles started. “I was going to a Wawa recently and I was with a friend, and we were going in, and he was, like, ‘Oh, do you want to come in, or do you want to wait in the car?’ And I was, like, ‘No, I’ll come in.’ We go in, we open the door, and Wawa’s playing [One Direction’s] ‘Night Changes.’ There was, like, six girls in the back just singing ‘Night Changes.'”

Other gems from the evening included Styles revealing that if he weren’t a music artist, he’d be a physical therapist or own a flower shop with a coffee shop. The crowd also laughed when he noted that making every album is different and creating ‘Fine Line’ took an extra long time to make (there was a two-and-a-half-year gap between ‘Fine Line’ and his eponymous debut album).