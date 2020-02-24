Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 2 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two criminal charges on Monday following a monthlong battle in a Manhattan court. The jury convicted the 67-year-old of third-degree rape against Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley.

The jury acquitted Harvey of three more serious charges. Harvey had been charged with five crimes, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape.

The once-revered Hollywood producer pleaded not guilty in the case and denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The verdict came after weeks of grueling testimony from not only Jessica and Mimi, but several other women as well. Former “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Harvey forced oral sex on her in the 1990s in order to establish a pattern of predatory behavior on the movie mogul’s part. Three additional women also testified to this effect, but the jury ultimately voted not to convict Harvey on the predatory assault charges he faced.

Harvey may now be facing years of prison time, as the penalty for a criminal sexual act can range from 5-25 years. Rape in the third degree is punishable by up to four years in prison.