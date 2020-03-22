Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Prison (Reports)

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in prison.

The disgraced movie mogul is one of two Wende Correctional Facility inmates in medical isolation following their COVID-19 diagnoses, per multiple outlets including Deadline. The Niagara Gazette was first to report Weinstein’s illness on Sunday, citing prison officials who agreed to speak with the local paper on condition of anonymity.

According to the Gazette, a spokesperson for the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association wouldn’t comment specifically on Weinstein’s condition due to health-care privacy law. Representatives for New York State’s Department of Corrections told Deadline they “cannot comment on an individual’s medical record.”

Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, was not able to confirm or deny whether the 68-year-old had the virus, citing a lack of knowledge about the situation.

“Our team that has HIPAA consent has not heard anything like that yet,” Engelmayer told NBC News. “I can’t tell you what I don’t know.”

Weinstein received a 23-year prison sentence earlier this month after being found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual assault. On Wednesday, he transferred to the maximum-security Wende, located east of Buffalo, from Rikers Island’s prison infirmary, where he was reportedly treated for high blood pressure and chest pains.

On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that 38 total inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 across New York City jails including Rikers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend that the state has more than 15,000 coronavirus cases and at least 100 deaths – the nation’s highest, per CDC data.

— Erin Biglow