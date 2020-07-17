Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Brian Hickerson Arrested & Charged With Domestic Violence & Assault

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is facing some serious criminal charges in the state of California.

Hickerson was arrested on Thursday, July 16, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A source tells Access Hollywood that Hickerson was charged in an 8-count complaint, which includes domestic violence charges and assault charges.

Panettiere recently reported her former boyfriend to Teton County Sheriff in Wyoming along with the Santa Monica Police Department and LAPD for multiple serious instances of extreme domestic violence perpetrated by Hickerson against the actress in their year-and-a-half relationship.

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life,” Panettiere said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

The star’s attorney, Alan Jackson, also stated: “After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.”

Hickerson’s arrest follows the actress’ newly granted restraining order against her former boyfriend, per multiple reports. The 30-year-old filed an out-of-state restraining order against Hickerson in California, where she currently resides. She allegedly got court-ordered protection from Hickerson in Wyoming too.

A source close to Panettiere tells Access Hollywood that the actress has been undergoing successful treatment for alcohol abuse issues and is now focused recovery.

This isn’t Hickerson’s first time facing charges over alleged domestic violence with Panettiere.

Hickerson was arrested in February 2020 and was booked for domestic battery and interference with a peace officer in Wyoming, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office previously told Access Hollywood. Hickerson allegedly hit Panettiere “with a closed fist on the right side of her face,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Back in April, Hickerson reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to US Magazine. The outlet also reports that he is set for a jury trial in September 2020.

In May 2019, he was also arrested for domestic violence. He pled not guilty to one count of felony domestic violence, the judge issued a protective order to the actress against him.

The May 2019 case and protective order were both dropped a few months later in September, when the court couldn’t secure a material witness, a courtroom source told the Daily News at the time.

In November 2018, Access Hollywood spoke to Hickerson after a report surfaced in US Weekly that the “Nashville” alum’s friends and family were worried about her relationship. At the time, he told Access Hollywood in an exclusive statement that those claims were totally false.

“I just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all. Hayden is happy and healthy and so is our relationship. That is all I will comment on so please respect my privacy,” Hickerson told Access.

Panettiere and Hickerson first started dating after the actress split from then-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in August 2018. Panettiere and Klitschko, 44, share daughter Kaya, 5, who lives in Ukraine with her father.