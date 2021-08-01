Hayes Grier Arrested On Charges Of Robbery & Assault In North Carolina

Hayes Grier has been arrested.

The influencer, 21, was taken into custody in Mecklenberg County, N.C., over the weekend on charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault causing serious bodily injury, police records show. He was released early Saturday morning and is due in court on Aug. 2. The Charlotte Observer reports that he posted $17,500 bail.

According to a warrant obtained by TMZ, Grier was reportedly extradited from his home near Los Angeles on suspicion of assaulting a North Carolina man and stealing his phone. An alleged co-conspirator has yet to be arrested, per TMZ.

Meck County jail records show Hayes Grier, internet star, former @DancingABC contestant and brother of Panthers’ Will Grier, was arrested yesterday for assault with serious bodily injury and common law robbery. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/PwwZX8NmSq — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) July 31, 2021

Police reportedly claim that the alleged victim suffered a broken eyeball socket, brain damage, bruised ribs, bleeding from the back of the head and loss of hearing.

A rep for Grier did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Access Hollywood.

In 2015, Grier made history as the then-youngest contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” He and pro partner Emma Slater made it to Week 7 of the competition before being eliminated

He and brother Nash previously rose to fame on the now-defunct social media platform Vine. Their other brother, Will, is the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

Grier remains a popular social media personality, with more than 5 million Instagram followers and nearly 900,000 YouTube subscribers.

— Erin Biglow