Heather Dubrow: ‘It’s Time For Me To Be Exonerated’ For Infamous Shannon Beador Fight

Heather Dubrow is ready to tell her side of the story!

On this week’s episode of Access Hollywood’s digital series “Housewives Nightcap,” Heather looks back at her infamous fight with Shannon Beador in 2014 during Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

At the time, Shannon and Heather were at odds over gossip that was spreading about Shannon’s marriage troubles with her now ex-husband David Beador. Shannon came to Heather’s house to ask her not to talk about it, but Heather was offended that she was being dragged into the drama.

After exchanging a few heated words, Heather asked Shannon to leave her house.

Now, 7 years later, Heather tells hosts Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco that “it’s time for me to be exonerated” over the fight.

“Here’s the tea … there was a lot more going on behind the scenes to that moment that I never talked about,” Heather shared.

But she revealed that she did talk about it on this season of “RHOC,” telling “Housewives Nightcap,” “If it doesn’t get shown, we’ll talk it about it at the reunion, or we’ll talk about it (on Housewives Nightcap) … because it’s time for me to be exonerated.”

Heather starred on the popular show from 2012 to 2016, and made her long-awaited return to the franchise this year for Season 16. But, it doesn’t look like Shannon and Heather will be the best of pals this time around either.

The mother of four also shared on “Housewives Nightcap” that her friendship with Shannon “went off the rails in a really not ok way.”

Their fall-out is seemingly due to the drama created when Shannon claimed, initially off-camera, that Nicole James sued Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, years prior.

In the teaser for next week’s episode, Gina Kirschenheiter tells Heather what’s going on – and “things go so off the rails.”

“It’s like the party is completely hijacked in such a hideous way … and I felt so completely blindsided and betrayed and pissed and upset … and I just didn’t expect the season to start that way,” Heather told Access Hollywood.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.