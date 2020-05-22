Heather Locklear Surprises Daughter Ava With Drive-By Graduation That Includes The Fire Department!

Heather Locklear pulled off the ultimate surprise for her daughter, Ava Sambora, who graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles this week. Ava earned a B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies from LMU and revealed that she plans to attend grad school in the Fall of 2021. What’s more? She was a top student! Heather took to Instagram to reveal that her daughter got a 4.0 in her final semester.

And since Ava couldn’t celebrate with the rest of her grads, the former “Melrose Place” star arranged a drive-by graduation with members of her church and the fire department!

In videos posted to Heather’s Instagram account, a shocked Ava can be seen walking down the driveway toward honking horns and a blaring loud speaker, courtesy of the fire department, who heralded the new grad with an announcement that they were there to celebrate her!

Ava was overcome with emotion and told her mom that she was about to cry. The drive-by well-wishers held up signs and honked their horns with glee.

In the comments of the IG post, Ava got some love from some of her mom’s pals too!

“What a beauty Heather Beauty and Brains hunni!!!!!,” Lisa Rinna wrote in the caption.

Last week Ava shared a photo on her own Instagram announcing that her graduation from college. She captioned the cute post, “Yesterday I graduated from Loyola Marymount University! I earned a B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies! I am hoping to attend graduate school in Fall of 2021! Thank you to all the wonderful people in my life who made this journey possible! Cheers to all the grads! 🥂🌸🎓🦋 #LMU20.”

It’s a big milestone for Heather’s daughter, who she shares with ex Richie Sambora.

