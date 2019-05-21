Richie Sambora Spends Quality Family Time With Daughter Ava Amid Heather Locklear’s Return To Rehab

Heather Locklear’s daughter, Ava, is surrounded by support during a difficult time.

In the midst of her mom’s return to rehab, the 21-year-old college senior spent quality family time with her dad, Richie Sambora, when they took a last-minute trip to his hometown of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, over the weekend to visit her grandmother, Joan.

A source tells Access, “Ava had a small break from studies, so the two jetted out to see grandma to get some much-needed love and smiles. Joan, like her son Richie, has always been a big supporter and shares love for Heather. Ava is Joan’s only grandchild [and] seeing her was the biggest surprise and gift Joan could have asked for.”

The undergrad student is set to return to school at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles this week. An insider reveals that she has impeccable grades as well as a passion for acting — just like her famous mom.

Ava has previously shown off her talents in “Mommy Be Mine” and “This Is 40.” Meanwhile, Richie has been busy in the studio working on new music for his upcoming solo album.

Last week, a source told Access that Heather had been re-admitted into a rehab facility two weeks ago for treatment for alcohol abuse.

— Gabi Duncan