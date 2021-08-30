Heather Rae Young Celebrates Upcoming Wedding To Tarek El Moussa With Lavish Bridal Shower

Seems like Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s wedding day is getting closer!

The bride-to-be celebrated her upcoming wedding on Saturday surrounded by her friends and family. She was also joined by some of her “Selling Sunset” costars including, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, new cast member Emma Hernan and Brett Oppenheim’s girlfriend, Tina Louise, according to People.

A rep for the reality star told People why Tarek’s two young children were not at the party, “[It was] a fun and sexy ladies-only celebration over lots of champagne.”

Heather looked stunning for the occasion wearing a white-feather cocktail dress with a beaded corset top and her long blonde locks pulled back with a braid.

She shared a few photos on Instagram from the special day, writing, “I am so beyond blessed to have been showered with so much love at my bridal shower and to have shared this day with my closet friends and family.”

Adding, “I couldn’t have asked for a better day and thank you @therealtarekelmoussa for surprising me with the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. So many blessings- grateful is an understatement. Now I just can’t wait for our big day!!”

Heather also shared some of the naughty gifts that she received in her Instagram stories including some lingerie and an apron along with some handcuffs which were from her mom.



