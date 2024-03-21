Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard Re-Arrested Hours After Being Released (EXCLUSIVE)

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard Dumontet, has been arrested for the second time in less than a week, Access Hollywood confirms.

Hours after Dumontet was released from jail following an alleged domestic violence incident, a LAPD spokesperson told Access he was taken into custody again for allegedly violating an emergency protective order. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records show that Dumontet was taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday and released on $30,000 bail the following morning around 5 a.m.

A source claimed to Access that Dumontet “immediately violated the EPO” and was rearrested at his and Quinn’s house, adding, “the focus is on the safety of her child and making sure they remain safe and protected. She has hired legal counsel and they are working on the restraining order filing that will happen next week.” Per the source, Quinn and her son were not home at the time of Dumontet’s new arrest.

The latest development comes after Dumontet was booked on a felony charge Tuesday afternoon after officers responded to a Hollywood residence around 2 p.m.

“Victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute. When the suspect threw a bag which had a glass bottle in it at the victim, ultimately missing the victim, that [object] struck a child at the location,” the LAPD told NBC News in part, adding that the child was treated by paramedics and that “the suspect was arrested for ADW (assault with deadly weapon).”

According to a separate source, the child is Quinn and Dumontet’s son and he was transported to the hospital, with Quinn accompanying the toddler in an ambulance. The TV personality was pursuing a restraining order for her and her son, the source said on Wednesday.

Neither Quinn nor Dumontet has publicly spoken on the incident or his arrests as of Thursday morning. Access Hollywood has reached out to Quinn’s rep for comment.

Video obtained by Page Six showed police outside the couple’s house on Wednesday, the day after Dumontet’s first arrest, though a spokesperson for the department told the outlet they were conducting a building search and there was “no issue” at the home.

“Selling Sunset” fans first saw the couple’s romance on the Netflix series. The two tied the knot in December 2019 and their wedding was shown on the show’s Season 2 finale. Their son was born in May 2021.