Heidi Klum Explains Why She Puts Butter On All Her Sandwiches (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum is very passionate about her sandwiches but they have an unexpected ingredient.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge posted a video on her Instagram Story on Sunday revealing that she adds butter to her bread before adding peanut butter and jelly.

She said in her video, “Sometimes this just hits the spot.” The 50-year-old model also shared another video of herself making a sandwich with bread already covered with butter on one side as she was adding peanut butter.

Seems like PB&J’s are one of her favorites because she explained in the video, “When I first came to America, I didn’t know what the obsession was. Now I am obsessed myself. Don’t worry, I’ll eat the crust.”

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to Heidi following Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” where she doubled-down on her love for butter on sandwiches and passionately explained her reasoning for adding it.

“I put butter on all of it, it doesn’t matter if it’s peanut butter, salami, cheese, Philadelphia, it doesn’t matter, you put butter on it,” she explained.

“Bread has all little holes on it, this is how you close all the holes and then it’s all shut and it has a nice schmear to it and then you put toppings on it. You need to close all the holes,” she continued.

Adding, “I was shocked that none of you putter on your bread.”

Leave it to Heidi to find another way to show off her great taste!

The “AGT” judge also teased her upcoming epic Halloween costume and revealed her husband Tom Kaulitz’s reaction. She also shared that the couple’s look are “not matching but we’re cohesive, let’s say.”

