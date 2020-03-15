Heidi Klum Says She & Husband Tom Kaulitz Have Been Tested For Coronavirus

Heidi Klum is waiting for the results of her coronavirus test.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge revealed on Instagram that she and husband Tom Kaulitz have been tested for COVID-19 after they were both feeling under the weather for days. The 46-year-old TV personality also admitted that they have been staying apart as she shared a video of the couple kissing through a glass wall.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Heidi wrote. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other!”

The “Project Runway” alum tied the knot with the Tokio Hotel musician in Italy in August 2019. She continued, “As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important — the people you love and keeping them safe.”

Heidi also advised her 7 million followers to follow the instructions and guidance of healthcare professionals amid the public health crisis. “Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world,” she wrote. “We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones and our neighbors and our communities.”

“Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well,” she wrote. “I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this, but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future.”