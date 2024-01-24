Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Cozy Up For Glam Red Carpet Date Night At ‘Argylle’ Premiere

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are enjoying 2024 in the spotlight!

The couple enjoyed two red carpet date nights in less than one week to celebrate Henry’s new action spy comedy “Argylle.” He and the TV executive most recently got glam for the film’s London premiere on Jan. 24, where Henry, 40, looked dapper in a navy suit with black trim and Natalie, 34, wowed in a satin ivory gown and matching striped overcoat.

The British actor and his longtime ladylove’s latest outing comes just days after they supported the movie at an event in Seoul, with Natalie smiling in a plunging black dress with long sleeves as Henry beamed next to her in another crisp suit.

The “Man of Steel” star and his Hollywood powerhouse girlfriend are no strangers to stepping out together in honor of his high-profile projects.

Last June, the pair hit up the Season 3 premiere of “The Witcher” in London, marking Henry’s final outing as Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix fantasy drama. They made their red carpet debut the previous year at the premiere for Henry’s Netflix movie “Enola Holmes 2.”

He and Natalie have only seemed to grow more smitten with one another since going public with their relationship back in 2021, when they posted a cute photo of themselves looking competitive during a chess game.

Natalie joked on Instagram at the time that Henry may have “let” her win, though the A-lister admitted in his own post that his “beautiful, brilliant love” had “destroyed” him.

The 34-year-old is the Vice President of Television at Vertigo Entertainment and previously served as an executive at Legendary. She also starred in an episode of MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” back in 2005.

Months after confirming her and Henry’s romance, she gave her man a superhero-sized shoutout on social media and called him the “greatest man” she’s ever known.