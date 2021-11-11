Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Calls Him The ‘Greatest Man’ She’s ‘Ever Known’

Henry Cavill just got a superhero-sized shoutout from his ladylove!

The DC film star’s girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, raved over his new profile in The Hollywood Reporter this week, sharing a photo of the mag’s cover on Instagram and heaping praise for her man in a swoon-worthy caption.

“I am so, so proud of you, Henry. You truly are the greatest man I have ever known,” Natalie wrote.

“SO PROUD I’m literally crying,” she added, poking fun at her emotional reaction with a laughing emoji.

Natalie is the Vice President of Television and Digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. Now 32, she also starred in an episode of MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” back in 2005.

The Hollywood executive and the “Justice League” star took their relationship public back in April with a cute photo of them looking competitive while playing chess. Natalie joked on Instagram at the time that Henry may have “let” her win, though the A-lister admitted in his own post that his “beautiful, brilliant love” had “destroyed” him in the game.

Weeks later, the 37-year-old penned a lengthy IG message directed to those fueling online gossip and assured fans that he’s head over heels and has no time or space to take on any negativity.

“So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most,” he wrote in part.

Henry paired his caption with a cute selfie of him and Natalie and brushed off what he called “social animosity,” acknowledging that he’d noticed an increase in speculation about his private life and professional partnerships and wanted to set the record straight about just how content he really is.

“I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself,” he added.

— Erin Biglow