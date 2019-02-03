Will the real superhero please stand up?
“Justice League” star Henry Cavill has been hitting the gym hard lately – and he’s giving his comic book counterpart a run for his money.
On Sunday, the Brit shared a post-gym photo of himself flexing next to a buff statue of the Man of Steel.
“I don’t always work out, but when I do, I workout with Superman,” he captioned the snap.
While the statue certainly won in the height category, Henry actor beat out his DC character when it came to muscles – his workout tank putting his ridiculously chiseled arms on full display.
Henry’s extra-brawny physique didn’t escape the attention of his Instagram followers, who commented that he was the real Kryptonian.
“When your life-size replica doesn’t do the real you justice,” one fan joked.
“The guy you are actually worried about next to the guy they tell you to worry about,” quipped another.
Henry also got the seal of approval from his strength and conditioning trainer, Dave Rienzi.
“I’d say you’ve outmuscled yourself,” the coach commented.
View this post on Instagram
The journey continues. Thank you to Mr Dave Rienzi for being such a wonderful guide. My physical journey over the years has been an interesting one, with plenty of pit falls and plenty of moments of reward. I've been reflecting on them a lot recently and I've been very fortunate to work with some fantastic minds. I'm thankful to them all. Recently I've been exploring some of the big players in bodybuilding, both from the past and the present. It's absolutely fascinating to see what they put themselves through, the drive and mental strength required to get to such a place physically. Phil Heath in particular has caught my eye not only for his achievements but also for his genuinely humble and informative approach to his messaging. All this while being a 7x Mr Olympia. If you haven't checked out his page it's worth a peek. @DaveRienzi @PhilHeath #GymStuff
While it’s not clear when (or if) we’ll see Henry as Superman in the future, the 35-year-old will soon be gracing screens as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s “The Witcher.”