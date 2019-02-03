Will the real superhero please stand up?

“Justice League” star Henry Cavill has been hitting the gym hard lately – and he’s giving his comic book counterpart a run for his money.

On Sunday, the Brit shared a post-gym photo of himself flexing next to a buff statue of the Man of Steel.

“I don’t always work out, but when I do, I workout with Superman,” he captioned the snap.

While the statue certainly won in the height category, Henry actor beat out his DC character when it came to muscles – his workout tank putting his ridiculously chiseled arms on full display.

Henry’s extra-brawny physique didn’t escape the attention of his Instagram followers, who commented that he was the real Kryptonian.

“When your life-size replica doesn’t do the real you justice,” one fan joked.

“The guy you are actually worried about next to the guy they tell you to worry about,” quipped another.

Henry also got the seal of approval from his strength and conditioning trainer, Dave Rienzi.

“I’d say you’ve outmuscled yourself,” the coach commented.

While it’s not clear when (or if) we’ll see Henry as Superman in the future, the 35-year-old will soon be gracing screens as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s “The Witcher.”