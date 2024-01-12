Henry Winkler Shares About His New Book & Reveals Why He Thinks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are A Perfect Match

Henry Winkler is sharing about his new book, “Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond” and even surprised some lucky fans with copies of it!

The beloved actor spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans on Golf Cart Confessions, where celebrities candidly spill their secrets while on the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot. In one epic moment, he surprised some tram riders with copies of his book and they were so excited.

He also weighed in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, and it appears he’s a Swiftie!

“It looked to me like they really care about each other!” he said. “Kelce is a good guy and a great professional and he’s got an enormous spirit! And I’m thinking there are not a lot of people with that kind of chutzpah that could stand toe-to-toe someone who’s as big a star as Taylor.”

“Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond” is out now.