Matthew McConaughey Reveals 9 Personal Secrets About Family, Kids & Woody Harrelson On ‘Golf Cart Confessions’

Matthew McConaughey loves life as a parent!

The actor just released his first children’s book “Just Because,” an illustrated collection of lessons about the contradictions of life.

He spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans on Golf Cart Confessions, where celebrities candidly spill their secrets while taking a spin across the Universal Studios Hollywood backlot.

Matthew shared about the book sharing about how it feels to have it out and how having his own kids inspired him to write the book.

“I think just having kids,” he shared about why he wanted to pen the book. “Anyone out there with kids knows, you have kids you start seeing the world and how it works and everything through the lens of having kids. So I guess I was dreaming through that same lens beacuase I just had a dream one night and it was a diddy.”

The beloved star also revealed his biggest surprised about being a dad.

“It’s more DNA than I thought,” he said. “I thought it was 80 percent cultural, environment, what the parent forms the child to be. But once they come out and you see them and you’re like, ‘Oh, they are who they are.’”

And as for the gig he would have if he wasn’t an actor?

“Probably a folk singin’ preacher,” he said. Adding with a laugh, “Let’s make Sunday morning feel more like Saturday night!”

He also shared about date nights with his wife, Camila Alves, revealing he’s the last one who planned date night.

“The last one to plan date night between me and my wife was me, and I need to get on the horse and make it more often,” he stated.

“Just Because” is available now.