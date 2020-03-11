HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Reveals Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 After Struggling With Fertility

Congratulations to the Starsiak-Hawk family! HGTV Star Mina Starsiak and her husband Steve Hawk are expecting their second child together, they shared with People.

“We’re pregnant!” the “Good Bones” star told the outlet. “It’s super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky.” The exciting news comes after Mina was open with her followers on social media about her struggle to conceive again after her first child, where she revealed that her first round of IVF was unsuccessful. She and Steve gave birth to Jack Richard in August 2018.

“I’ve been sharing my fertility ride publicly bc of the thousands of messages from women it’s helping…. but I never anticipated what I would do if it wasn’t successful,” Mina captioned a photo on Instagram after her IVF failed last December. “We were told another round of IVF would be unsuccessful and our only option for me to carry another baby would be with an donor egg.”

At the time, Mina knew that something wasn’t right.

“Based on our experience with Jack, by month three of trying, I was like, ‘This is not going to schedule. This isn’t how it happened the first time. There’s no reason it should be taking this long,’” Mina told People.

So the couple decided to try one more time before using a donor egg—this go-round, the couple used intrauterine insemination (IUI), where doctor injects sperm directly into the uterus and bypasses the cervix. “We wanted to try one more time. And then I think we both would have been OK and settled with being done, but the one more time worked.”

Fortunately, it worked! “It doesn’t feel real yet. But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears,” the 35-year-old said.

Congratulations to the growing family!