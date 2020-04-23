HGTV Stars Jasmine & Brett Roth Welcome Baby Girl: ‘We’re So In Love’

Congratulations to the Roth family!

HGTV star Jasmine Roth and her husband Brett welcomed a baby girl named Hazel Lynn to the world on April 21. Hazel is the couple’s first child together.

“SHE’S HERE! Hazel Lynn Roth was born last night at 7:46pm weighing 7lbs 3oz and our world is forever changed!” Jasmine captioned photo of her and Brett cradling baby Hazel on Wednesday. “Baby and parents (OMG THAT’S US!) are doing great. Can’t wait to share lots of details about the birth, her name, and our hospital stay (it’s been awesome #thankyouhealthcareworkers), but for now we’re just enjoying spending time with this perfect little baby. We’re SO IN LOVE!!”

Proud papa Brett also expressed his joy alongside a sweet photo of his wife eating pizza while holding their newborn daughter—and he made sure to get in his first series of Dad jokes as a new father.

“@jasminerothofficial and baby Hazel are on the mend after being born last night at 7:46pm weighing in at 7lbs 3oz. She is just perfect and already likes me more than mom 🙂. (Oh, and Jasmine is back to eating pizza…)” the HGTV star cheekily wrote.

The couple also opened up about their experience giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic and how the virus impacted their birth plan.

“It’s a scary time to bring a child into the world when it feels like up is down and down is up, but as soon as we saw her precious face all the fear and anxiety melted away,” Jasmine told People. “We’ve had the best experience at the hospital (thank you healthcare workers!) and can’t wait to return home in the next couple days.”

“Our family and friends are so supportive over lots of videochats and even though it’s not how we planned, it’s been absolutely perfect,” the 35-year-old continued. “She’s only a couple hours old and loved so much already!”