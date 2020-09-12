Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo With Her & Alec Baldwin’s Newborn Baby

Hilaria Baldwin is loving mommy life!

The star, who recently welcomed her fifth child with hubby Alec Baldwin, shared the first family photo of her newborn baby boy with his four siblings.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…hearts full. Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor. As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer,” the caption reads.

That same day, she also revealed her little one’s name sharing a cute photo of him and letting fans know his name is Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin.

“We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz His name means “wealthy guardian of peace and light” . We love you baby Edu,” the caption reads.

The fitness instructor and actor also share four other kiddos — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria announce she was expecting in April, following a social media reveal where she shared that she had suffered a miscarriage in November 2019.

At the time she shared an emotional video with her daughter Carmen writing, “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say.”

— Stephanie Swaim