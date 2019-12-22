Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Tie The Knot In Intimate Ceremony (Reports)

Congrats to the happy couple! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have married in an intimate wedding on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house,” a source told People. “The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”

While the bride and groom have yet to share any moments from the wedding, Duff’s stylist, Jessica Paster, hinted at the special day. She wrote “Winter solstice…a day of luv,” in an Instagram post depicting a floral arrangement.

Winter solstice … a day of luv ❤️🌺☃️🦋

2019 has been quite the year of romance for the pair. The “Younger” star and the singer announced their engagement on social media in May 2019. “He asked me to be his wife,” Duff’s post read, while Koma’s read, “I asked my best friend to marry me.”

He asked me to be his wife♥️

In October 2018, the “Lizzie McGuire” star became a proud mom of two when she and Koma welcomed their first child together (his first), daughter Banks Violet Bair. Duff also has a son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Koma has been very outspoken about loving fatherhood. Before getting a tattoo in honor of both Luca and Banks, he posted this sweet photo with Banks, captioning it, “Being a dad is the best.”

Being a dad is the best.

Congrats again to the happy couple!

