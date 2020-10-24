Hilary Duff Announces She Is Pregnant With Third Child!

Hilary Duff is going to be a mom, again! The 33-year-old actress shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers, posting a video of hubby Matthew Koma rubbing her belly.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …” the “Younger” star wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGuzRGcDSw1/

This will be Hilary’s second child with Matthew. Their first child, daughter Banks Violet Bair, was born in October 2018. Hilary also has an 8-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

A few famous friends couldn’t contain their excitement over the announcement. “Yes!!!! Congratulations 💓✨,” Lea Michele replied. Busy Philipps also chimed in writing, “Woo!!! Congratulations mama!”

The baby news comes just weeks before the couple’s first wedding anniversary. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their home in December of 2019.

Matthew already began the festivities, revealing a new booty tattoo that bear’s Hilary’s name in cursive. “Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek,” he quipped, to which his wife hilariously added “#YouStuckNowBoy.”