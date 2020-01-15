‘Younger’ Star Molly Bernard And Girlfriend Hannah Lieberman Are Engaged

There is going to be another ‘Younger’ wedding!

The show’s star Molly Bernard and her girlfriend Hannah Lieberman are engaged.

The couple shared some happy news on Instagram announcing their plans to the tie knot sharing a cute photo of the couple with their dog and the sparkling ring captioned with, “We said YES! 💍.”

Molly’s ‘Younger’ co-stars were so excited for the couple and shared some of their excitement for the upcoming wedding.

Hilary Duff commented on Molly’s post writing, “Hard to express exactly how happy this makes me!” While Debi Mazar simply wrote, “YAAASSSSSS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Just last month Molly was the officiate for Hilary Duff’s wedding to Matthew Koma along with the couple’s other friend.

She shared some photos from the big day on Instagram writing, ” I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS.”

Molly cut loose on the dance floor at the wedding reception and showed off a picture doing a split with her newly married “Younger” co-star.

“As most officiants do, I fell into a deep split at the feet of bride @hilaryduff,” she captioned the party pic.