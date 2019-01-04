Hilary Duff Hilariously Recreates Rachel McAdams’ Viral Breast Pump Photo: ‘Am I Doing This Right?’

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff just took a page out of Rachel McAdams’ book!

The “Younger” star – who gave birth to a daughter, Banks Violet, in October – posed for a breast pump photo (à la Rachel’s now-iconic Girls Girls Girls pic) on Friday.

But instead of donning a Versace look and Bulgari jewels while pumping milk for her 2-month-old, Hilary wore a cozy jacket and a plastic shower cap, giving the viral snap a hilariously relatable twist.

“Am I doing this right?” she captioned the shot, adding a silly emoji.

Am I doing this right? 😛

Interestingly, Hil didn’t recreate the pose at home. Instead, inspiration struck while she was out getting her hair colored.

“The MANUAL pump. It’s a bold choice, I like your style,” a fan commented.

“At the hair salon boo,” the mom of two wrote back. “Travelin lite.”

This isn’t the first time Hilary has made light of some of the less glamorous aspects of motherhood.

On Tuesday, the mom of two shared a candid photo of herself gasping – apparently in pain – as she nursed her little one at a restaurant in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

On a lighter note…. @acrebaja was bomb

In another vacation snap, the 31-year-old frankly reflected on the ups and downs of her first two months with Banks.

“We two months in sister,” she wrote. “Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment, my little strugglebunny.”

