Jenna Dewan Shares First Breastfeeding Selfie With Newborn Son: ‘So Happy’

Jenna Dewan and her newborn son are already as close as can be!

The “Soundtrack” star got in some bonding time with 4-day-old Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee, on March 10. The proud mama took an Instagram Story selfie as she nursed her little boy.

“So happy,” she wrote atop the sweet breastfeeding snap.

Jenna also shared a picture of Callum’s tiny legs and feet, which included an adorable beaded anklet.

Earlier in the day, Jenna broke the news that she had given birth with a precious postpartum photo. In it, the “Flirty Dancing” host held her son in her arms, her eyes closed.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20,” she wrote.

Steve also celebrated the arrival of his son with a photo of his own.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” he wrote alongside a picture of Callum’s fingers wrapped around his.

In the last months of Jenna’s pregnancy, Steve took their relationship to the next level. The Broadway star proposed to the dancer in front of their friends and family at her baby shower, and she happily accepted.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” Jenna wrote on Instagram last month next to a photo of her and Steve kissing, her engagement ring on her finger.