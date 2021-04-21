Hilary Duff To Star In ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel Series For Hulu

And that, kids, is how I met your…father?

“How I Met Your Mother” fans, rejoice—there’s more to the story! It was announced today that a new sequel series titled “How I Met Your Father” is in the works for Hulu with a straight-to-series order.

Hilary Duff is set to produce in and star in the series as main character Sophie. “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby,” the “Younger” star said in a statement, per TVLine.

“Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius,” she continued. “Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

Hilary also shared a series of videos expressing her excitement to her Instagram, writing “Today is a good day” in the caption. “I’m excited about my job, if you can’t tell,” she said in the post.

Original “HIMYM” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce the series, saying in a joint statement per TVLine, “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of ‘How I Met Your Father.’”

They added, “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

A press release from Hulu describes the new series, “In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

This show is sure to be legen-…wait for it…-dary!

