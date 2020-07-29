Hilary Rhoda’s Newborn Son In NICU After ‘Dramatic’ Birth

Hilary Rhoda is staying calm following a whirlwind introduction to motherhood.

The model welcomed son Nash Hollis early Tuesday morning and shared with fans how she and the newborn are faring after what she described on social media as a “dramatic birth.”

Hilary took to her Instagram story on Wednesday and revealed that Nash was spending time in the NICU because the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck during delivery. Though her update may have sounded alarming at first, the 33-year-old assured followers that Nash is doing well and expected to home with her and husband Sean Avery later this week.

“He had to be on breathing tubes for a little bit and now he’s off of them, but they’re going to keep him in there until tomorrow,” Hilary said, adding with a smile that her bundle of joy is “really cute.”

The new mom later clarified the specifics of her birthing experience, explaining that it was more “dramatic” for Nash than it was for her – though she faced her fair share of sudden stress.

“The actual labor and everything was super calm until basically the last 15 minutes,” she recalled. “We didn’t think I was going to be giving birth until between 3 and 8 a.m. and he came at midnight so things escalated quickly.”

Hilary went on to reveal that witnessing the “amazing” medical staff jump into action when she was “seconds away from an emergency C-section” felt like “a scene out of a movie.”

“In a matter of five minutes, there were like 20 doctors around, his heart rate went down, he needed to come out right away so everyone’s screaming, ‘Push, push, push!'” she said. “I pushed him out in like five minutes. And then it was over. So that was a very eventful 15 minutes, but it was over fast!”

Hilary had announced Nash’s arrival the previous day with a sweet first photo and brief caption which hinted at the little one’s unexpectedly sudden entrance.

“Our boy came into this world fast & furiously!” she wrote, captioning a snap of herself gazing at her baby boy as he nestled against her chest. “Nash Hollis Avery was born at 12:04 am, July 28, 2020. Photo by Dad @imseanavery 💙”

Hilary and her former hockey pro husband had previously been candid about their challenging road to parenthood, including two miscarriages. Earlier this year, Hilary revealed on her Instagram story that she wanted to speak out to lend support and be sensitive to those who could relate.

“The last year has been quite a journey getting to this point, lots of ups & downs … but for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going,” she said at the time, adding a red heart emoji to her post.

