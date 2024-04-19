Paris Hilton Shares First Photo Of Baby Daughter London

Paris Hilton is one proud mama of two! The heiress and entrepreneur has shared the first public photos of her baby girl.

Paris, 43, posed with 5-month-old daughter London for a series of snaps that also included the heiress’ husband, Carter Reum, and their older son Phoenix, 15 months. The pics mark the infant’s official debut and Paris shared with fans in a heartfelt Instagram message on April 19 how much it means to have her family of four at her side.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum 💕👶🏼💕 I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here😍 I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother,” she wrote in her caption.

Paris couldn’t look happier in the portraits, beaming in a spring-friendly floral dress as she and Carter dote on London and Phoenix.

The reality star’s big reveal comes shortly after the release of her musical collab with pal Sia, which Paris said was inspired by her motherhood journey. She and the singer dropped a new song “Fame Won’t Love You” earlier this month and Paris told fans what makes the track so personal and why she hopes others will be able to relate to its message.

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world. It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself,” she wrote.

Paris surprised fans with London’s birth announcement last November and they previously waited to confirm Phoenix’s arrival, not even telling their families they were expecting. The businesswoman explained in an episode of her Peacock series “Paris in Love” why she chose to hold her parenting plans close to her heart until the time felt right.

“I’ve given my whole life to everyone for so long,” she said at the time. “It’s just been really important to me to keep this a secret. This is the first time that something was just mine.”