Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree

Hilary Swank is getting into the holiday spirit!

The mom-to-be shared a photo on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump while decorating her Christmas tree with her two rescue pups Rumi and Kai perfectly posing for the pic.

The 48-year-old actress who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider captioned her post, writing, “All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶👼🏼👼🏼.”

Hilary shared the happy news on “Good Morning America” in October, “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she revealed. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

She also announced that she was expecting on Instagram with a cute photo pointing to her bump, writing, “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼.”



During an appearance on the “Drew Barrymore Show,” Hilary shared the significance of her due date.

Drew said, “You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening.” The “Million Dollar Baby” star revealed, “Yeah and they are due on his birthday.”

She also celebrated Halloween with a cute photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read, “My Little Pumpkins” that featured two tiny jack-o-lanterns.

Hilary and Philip tied the knot in a secret wedding in April 2018 and shared details from her big day to Vogue.

“It was timeless, there us just no other way to describe it,” she told Vogue. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marry the man of my dreams.”

“It was truly a dream come true,” she added.