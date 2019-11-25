Hoda Kotb Announces That She’s Engaged To Longtime Love Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb had some happy news to share with her ‘Today’ co-hosts making them leap out of their seats with excitement!

The 55-year-old announced that her boyfriend of six years, Joel Schiffman proposed while the couple were on their “usual vacation” in Mexico.

Hoda gushed, “We ended up having a little dinner on the beach. And he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker looked visibly surprised with the news and embraced Hoda with hugs and congratulations.

Hoda also admitted that she had no idea the proposal was coming adding, “I was totally shocked…He had a good poker face.”

The couple are parents to Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, who joined the family in April. But they aren’t quite sure how to break the news to their daughter Haley.

“How am I going to explain, your parents are going to get married?” Hoda laughed. “We’re still trying to figure out that part.”