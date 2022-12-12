Al Roker Gets Emotional With Video Message After Being Released From The Hospital

Having been released from the hospital for a second time this month, Al Roker is feeling hope and gratitude as he looks ahead.

After first being admitted to the hospital in November for blood clots in his legs, Al Roker was readmitted earlier in December due to complications. Now that he is back home, the 68-year-old “Today” meteorologist and feature anchor shared an update with his colleagues and fans.

Al called into the December 12 episode of “Today” via video where he spoke candidly about the challenges he’s faced.

“Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this,” he said.” It’s been the hardest one yet, and, you know, I’ve had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

We got a chance to catch up with @alroker — and he brightened our morning ❤️ https://t.co/Tf4FaGRmXp pic.twitter.com/PQnZCDSZs8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2022

Currently, Al’s biggest focus is regaining his strength and energy: “You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks. It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

While he’s faced many challenges, Al was sure to share the good, too.

“I’ve got a number of issues, but I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night. I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources. I’m very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I’ve had.”

And of course, Al had a special message for his morning show colleagues, who made sure to check be there for him every step of the way.

“You guys have been terrific coming by the hospital. Hoda [Kotb] was actually, I think, named as an honorary doctor,” he joked. “She would literally show up. She did a Houdini, the way she would just be there.”