Hoda Kotb’s Daughters Surprise Her With Breakfast In Bed For Her Birthday

Hoda Kotb is getting the royal treatment on a special occasion!

The “Today” anchor turned 59 on Wednesday and shared a peek at the surprise gift she received from her two young daughters. In a cute Instagram video, Hoda’s girls, 4-year-old Hope and 6-year-old Haley, helped give their famous mom breakfast in bed and the TV personality couldn’t have looked happier to start her birthday on such a sweet note.

Hoda held a tray of pancakes topped with whipped cream as loved ones sang to her, and little Hope stayed by her side as she blew out her candles.

“Lots love. Eternally grateful!” Hoda wrote in her caption alongside a trio of red heart emojis.

The fun didn’t stop there! Hoda also posted photos from the fam’s sun-kissed beach day.

Though the daytime host took the day off to enjoy time with her loved ones, Hoda did check in with her “Today” crew and FaceTimed on-air with colleagues Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester.

All The Celebrity Babies Born In 2023 View Gallery

Hoda turned the camera to make sure viewers could see her at-home festivities, and also acknowledged the generous dinner Jenna threw for her – even though she didn’t stay for the whole event!

“You Houdini’ed on your own birthday party,” Jenna teased, explaining to viewers that Hoda left before enjoying her own birthday dessert.

“That’s exactly how we do,” Hoda joked back. “I love you guys.”