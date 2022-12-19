Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List For Under $100

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
It’s official, Christmas is almost here!
Maybe you’re ahead of the game and all of your gifts are already wrapped and ready to go for Christmas morning. Or, if you’re more like us, you’re shopping is nowhere near done and that sentence put you into a bit of a panic.
And to make it even easier, we’ve gathered together a list of gifts that are sure to be perfect for whoever you still need to buy for! Best of all? They’re all under $100.
With everything from jewelry and tech gadgets to coffee and bar accessories, we’ve got all your gift-buying bases covered. So shop away!
TRUE 14 Piece Barware Set
by American Integrity Products$83.19
Ricco Deruta Deluxe: Espresso Cup And Saucer
by Verishop$88.00
Clara French Press
by SSENSE$66.00
Sparkle Bee Coasters
by Joanna Buchanan$88.00
Mini Bug Clip Set
by Joanna Buchanan$78.00
Ruby Candle
by Joanna Buchanan$88.00
The Weightless Waffle Throw Blanket
by Happy Place Brand$79.95
Pure Silk Pillowcase
by Dermstore$89.00
Dr. Brandt Oxygen Facial (1.4 Fl. Oz.)
by Dermstore$70.00
High Frequency Wand
by Dermstore$95.00
Beauty Lifter – Vibrating T Bar
by Dermstore$58.00
No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Duo
by Dermstore$60.00
Lumiscrub
by Dermstore$79.99
Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set
by Dermstore$99.00
Stainless Steel Workout Set
by Dermstore$60.00
Super-Cryo Duo Massaging Orbs
by Dermstore$59.00
Youth Management Set
by Lumin Skin$69.50
Modern Bathroom Set
by Lumin Skin$86.25
Premium 25Pc Massage Kit, White Marble Beauty And Self Care Spa Set With Stones
by Lovery$54.43
Led Rechargeable Mirror
by Target$79.99
Reflect Lighted Led Vanity Makeup Mirror With Bluetooth Audio
by Target$79.99
Bala Bangles
by Bala$50.00
Bala Bars
by Bala$55.00
Google Beige Google Nest Speaker
by SSENSE$85.00
Nothing White Nothing Ear 1 Earphones
by SSENSE$100.00
Pebble V Stereo Usb Speakers
by UnbeatableSale$53.65
Emma Convertible Pave Hoop Earrings
by Verishop$78.00
The Rainbow Necklace
by Verishop$64.00
Kylie Acrylic Hoop Earrings
by Verishop$58.00
Initial Ring
by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00
Birthstone Necklace
by Katie Dean Jewelry$80.00
Baguette Studs
by Katie Dean Jewelry$60.00