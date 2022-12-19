Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List For Under $100

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

It’s official, Christmas is almost here!

Maybe you’re ahead of the game and all of your gifts are already wrapped and ready to go for Christmas morning. Or, if you’re more like us, you’re shopping is nowhere near done and that sentence put you into a bit of a panic.

And to make it even easier, we’ve gathered together a list of gifts that are sure to be perfect for whoever you still need to buy for! Best of all? They’re all under $100.

With everything from jewelry and tech gadgets to coffee and bar accessories, we’ve got all your gift-buying bases covered. So shop away!

TRUE 14 Piece Barware Set by American Integrity Products$83.19 Buy Now

Ricco Deruta Deluxe: Espresso Cup And Saucer by Verishop$88.00 Buy Now

Clara French Press by SSENSE$66.00 Buy Now

Sparkle Bee Coasters by Joanna Buchanan$88.00 Buy Now

Mini Bug Clip Set by Joanna Buchanan$78.00 Buy Now

Ruby Candle by Joanna Buchanan$88.00 Buy Now

The Weightless Waffle Throw Blanket by Happy Place Brand$79.95 Buy Now

Pure Silk Pillowcase by Dermstore$89.00 Buy Now

Dr. Brandt Oxygen Facial (1.4 Fl. Oz.) by Dermstore$70.00 Buy Now

High Frequency Wand by Dermstore$95.00 Buy Now

Beauty Lifter – Vibrating T Bar by Dermstore$58.00 Buy Now

No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Duo by Dermstore$60.00 Buy Now

Lumiscrub by Dermstore$79.99 Buy Now

Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set by Dermstore$99.00 Buy Now

Stainless Steel Workout Set by Dermstore$60.00 Buy Now

Super-Cryo Duo Massaging Orbs by Dermstore$59.00 Buy Now

Youth Management Set by Lumin Skin$69.50 Buy Now

Modern Bathroom Set by Lumin Skin$86.25 Buy Now

Premium 25Pc Massage Kit, White Marble Beauty And Self Care Spa Set With Stones by Lovery$54.43 Buy Now

Led Rechargeable Mirror by Target$79.99 Buy Now

Reflect Lighted Led Vanity Makeup Mirror With Bluetooth Audio by Target$79.99 Buy Now

Bala Bangles by Bala$50.00 Buy Now

Bala Bars by Bala$55.00 Buy Now

Google Beige Google Nest Speaker by SSENSE$85.00 Buy Now

Nothing White Nothing Ear 1 Earphones by SSENSE$100.00 Buy Now

Pebble V Stereo Usb Speakers by UnbeatableSale$53.65 Buy Now

Emma Convertible Pave Hoop Earrings by Verishop$78.00 Buy Now

The Rainbow Necklace by Verishop$64.00 Buy Now

Kylie Acrylic Hoop Earrings by Verishop$58.00 Buy Now

Initial Ring by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00 Buy Now

Birthstone Necklace by Katie Dean Jewelry$80.00 Buy Now