Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List For Under $100

It’s official, Christmas is almost here!

Maybe you’re ahead of the game and all of your gifts are already wrapped and ready to go for Christmas morning. Or, if you’re more like us, you’re shopping is nowhere near done and that sentence put you into a bit of a panic.

And to make it even easier, we’ve gathered together a list of gifts that are sure to be perfect for whoever you still need to buy for! Best of all? They’re all under $100.

With everything from jewelry and tech gadgets to coffee and bar accessories, we’ve got all your gift-buying bases covered. So shop away!

TRUE 14 Piece Barware Set

by American Integrity Products$83.19

Ricco Deruta Deluxe: Espresso Cup And Saucer

by Verishop$88.00

Clara French Press

by SSENSE$66.00

Sparkle Bee Coasters

by Joanna Buchanan$88.00

Mini Bug Clip Set

by Joanna Buchanan$78.00

Ruby Candle

by Joanna Buchanan$88.00

The Weightless Waffle Throw Blanket

by Happy Place Brand$79.95

Pure Silk Pillowcase

by Dermstore$89.00

Dr. Brandt Oxygen Facial (1.4 Fl. Oz.)

by Dermstore$70.00

High Frequency Wand

by Dermstore$95.00

Beauty Lifter – Vibrating T Bar

by Dermstore$58.00

No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask Duo

by Dermstore$60.00

Lumiscrub

by Dermstore$79.99

Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set

by Dermstore$99.00

Stainless Steel Workout Set

by Dermstore$60.00

Super-Cryo Duo Massaging Orbs

by Dermstore$59.00

Youth Management Set

by Lumin Skin$69.50

Modern Bathroom Set

by Lumin Skin$86.25

Premium 25Pc Massage Kit, White Marble Beauty And Self Care Spa Set With Stones

by Lovery$54.43

Led Rechargeable Mirror

by Target$79.99

Reflect Lighted Led Vanity Makeup Mirror With Bluetooth Audio

by Target$79.99

Bala Bangles

by Bala$50.00

Bala Bars

by Bala$55.00

Google Beige Google Nest Speaker

by SSENSE$85.00

Nothing White Nothing Ear 1 Earphones

by SSENSE$100.00

Pebble V Stereo Usb Speakers

by UnbeatableSale$53.65

Emma Convertible Pave Hoop Earrings

by Verishop$78.00

The Rainbow Necklace

by Verishop$64.00

Kylie Acrylic Hoop Earrings

by Verishop$58.00

Initial Ring

by Katie Dean Jewelry$55.00

Birthstone Necklace

by Katie Dean Jewelry$80.00

Baguette Studs

by Katie Dean Jewelry$60.00

