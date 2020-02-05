Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his family has confirmed.

Michael Douglas broke the news that his father, a three-time Oscar nominee and icon of classic Hollywood cinema, had passed away on Feb. 5.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael’s statement continued. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

At 103 years old, Kirk was one of the last remaining actors of Hollywood’s golden age. He made his silver screen debut in 1946 in “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers” with Barbara Stanwyck, but became a household name three years later for his Oscar-nominated performance in “Champion.”

Kirk was nominated for two other Academy Awards in his lifetime: for “Bad & the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life.” In 1996, he received an Honorary Award from the Academy for his half a century of work in the industry.

Kirk is survived by his sons Michael, Joel, Peter and Eric, as well as his wife of more than 65 years, Anne Buydens. He is also survived by his beloved daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones and seven grandchildren.