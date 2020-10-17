‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachary Ty Bryan Arrested For Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

“Home Improvement” star Zachery Ty Bryan is in police custody for allegedly strangling his 27-year-old girlfriend.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 17, Access Hollywood can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department told Access Hollywood that Bryan faces charges of “strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report.”

According to the spokesperson, law enforcement was “dispatched to report of a physical dispute at a north Eugene home after neighbors called.”

“Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 39, of Eugene, sitting outside an apartment. The victim, age 27, was at a neighboring apartment. An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship,” the spokesperson added.

“The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail.”

Earlier in the evening, Bryan posted a photo on his Instagram where he appeared to be out with friends and he captioned the photo, “Good night.”

Bryan’s arrest comes after he announced on October 1 that he and his wife of 14 years, Carly Matros, were ending their marriage. The two share four children. At the time he wrote on Instagram, “Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” he began his post.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you,” Bryan added.