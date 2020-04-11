Honey Boo Boo Looks More Grown Up Than Ever In Fashion Show!

Honey Boo Boo is all grown up!

In a post shared to her Instagram on Friday night, Honey Boo Boo, aka Alana Thompson, appeared to model in a fashion show as part of her new WeTv show, “Mama June: Family Crisis.” And it’s safe to say, the now-14-year-old looks more grown up than ever. Honey Boo Boo is rocking a high ponytail and even higher fashion. She donned a tulle skirt and sweatshirt with a stunning blue train. On her Instagram story, Alana shared the major moment she had on the runway with another model.

The child star has certainly come a long way since her pageant days Alana first rose to fame in 2009 when she was just a toddler on the hit show, “Toddlers and Tiaras.” She went on to star in several spinoff shows, alongside her mom, June Shannon, and siblings, including “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

But despite the massive rise to fame, things haven’t always been easy on Alana. Currently, Alana and older sister Lauryn aka Pumpkin are estranged from their mother and have been starring in the WeTV show without the matriarch of their family.

In the most recent episode, Alana and her sister expressed their frustration over how their mother has treated them in recent times, explaining that they miss their loving mom.

Alana says that she was hurt by her mom not getting in touch and then saying on social media that she missed Tink, but not saying anything about missing her.

Lauryn shared, “Or the one that used to go to the arcade with us. I hope that she sees us doing better for ourselves and that maybe she’ll want better for herself too. “Maybe that can inspire her or make her be like, ‘the girls are doing good, maybe I should be there.’ Try and be back in our lives and be there for the important stuff like this.”

Lauryn and Alana have been living together since their mother was arrested in June last year on allegations of crack possession.