How Cameron Boyce’s Mom & Dove Cameron Are Honoring Late Actor For 21st Birthday

Cameron Boyce continues to live on in the memories of those he touched.

The late Disney Channel star was remembered by his family and friends on what would have been his 21st birthday on May 28. Cameron suddenly passed away on July 6, 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Cameron’s mom Libby Boyce shared a tearful message of gratitude on Instagram one day before her son’s birthday. “I’m really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron,” she said in the video. “Just really wanted to say thank you and it’s so appreciated. And, we really will be doing amazing things, so his death is not in vain.”

The Cameron Boyce Foundation also teamed up with the late actor’s “Descendants” co-star Dove Cameron in honor of the occasion to launch a new campaign for his anti-gun violence initiative Wielding Peace. The actress’ limited-edition collection with the organization features shirts embroidered with Cameron’s tattoo of a gun with flowers coming out of the barrel. Dove also got the same ink earlier this year to pay tribute to her friend.

“Cameron was a light,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “Every year on his birthday he did something to give back and this year The Cameron Boyce Foundation is honoring his legacy by continuing that tradition on what would have been his 21st birthday. I could not be more proud to support this cause for my friend whom I miss every day. I got my tattoo in his honor and as such The Cameron Boyce Foundation has asked to feature the design on these special limited-edition T-shirts.”

Cameron’s fans have also been greatly impacted by his death. Many took to Twitter to commemorate his birthday and celebrate his life.

cameron boyce would have been 21 years old today. we miss you, angel. thank you for touching our lives. #happybirthdaycameron 😇 pic.twitter.com/uA6GNpHaHL — 🐌 (@razzlerocks) May 28, 2020

cameron boyce would've been 21 today.💙 happy birthday cameron. pic.twitter.com/646KQ0PpQs — a (@selfmadekween) May 28, 2020

Cameron Boyce would have turned 21 today. It’s sad to know that we lost an angel like him so soon. He was an inspiration to many and always used his platform to raise awareness. I’m glad to know him throughout my childhood. We love you Cameron <3 pic.twitter.com/9cMXGwsOEY — cassie ᵇˡᵐ (@kiesdaya) May 28, 2020

Another good soul who was taken too soon…Cameron Boyce would have turned 21 today. He was a good man who used his platform to talk about important topics and made people all around the world smile with every project he ever acted on. Fly high angel🙏 #HappyBirthdayCameron pic.twitter.com/WwarxjekBp — Tiff (@K_AmberTiffany) May 28, 2020

Happy birthday to legend Cameron Boyce ! Deserved so much better 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aVN198Td3T — Ayanna ᵇˡᵐ (@timdayawarrior) May 28, 2020

Happy Heavenly Birthday to the brightest souls I know, Cameron Boyce. Everyday I think about you and will always cherish any and everything you gave us. I wish you were here but I know your celebrating up in Heaven. I love you, Happy Birthday Cameron. 🦋❤️ pic.twitter.com/4a9MAC2PRd — life is short , please enjoy it (@blahblahbich) May 28, 2020

Cameron Boyce would’ve turned 21 today. Rest In Peace Angel ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/z1FcInlZqO — ֆɨɛʀʀǟ (@NevadaSierraa) May 28, 2020

cameron boyce would’ve been 21 today. he was such a kind soul who used his platform to speak up about important topics and i’ll never forget the impact he left on me and the rest of the world. i miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gDTceNI9NA — morgan (@pcguestyIe) May 28, 2020

Happy brithday cameron 💖 wish you the amazing brithday in Heaven , dancing and smiling up there ,😭 I'm in tears miss you ,you to young to be gone thank you for the memories ❤️ everything you have done rip never forget you cameron boyce love you 💜️ pic.twitter.com/w0ngrtVENQ — Justin follow 5-14-20💛 (@alicia79439) May 28, 2020

— Gabi Duncan