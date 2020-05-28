How Cameron Boyce’s Mom & Dove Cameron Are Honoring Late Actor For 21st Birthday

Cameron Boyce continues to live on in the memories of those he touched.

The late Disney Channel star was remembered by his family and friends on what would have been his 21st birthday on May 28. Cameron suddenly passed away on July 6, 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Cameron’s mom Libby Boyce shared a tearful message of gratitude on Instagram one day before her son’s birthday. “I’m really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron,” she said in the video. “Just really wanted to say thank you and it’s so appreciated. And, we really will be doing amazing things, so his death is not in vain.”

WATCH: Cameron Boyce’s Parents Share PSA For Epilepsy Awareness Month

View this post on Instagram

💜☀️☮️

A post shared by Libby Boyce (@libboyce) on

The Cameron Boyce Foundation also teamed up with the late actor’s “Descendants” co-star Dove Cameron in honor of the occasion to launch a new campaign for his anti-gun violence initiative Wielding Peace. The actress’ limited-edition collection with the organization features shirts embroidered with Cameron’s tattoo of a gun with flowers coming out of the barrel. Dove also got the same ink earlier this year to pay tribute to her friend.

“Cameron was a light,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “Every year on his birthday he did something to give back and this year The Cameron Boyce Foundation is honoring his legacy by continuing that tradition on what would have been his 21st birthday. I could not be more proud to support this cause for my friend whom I miss every day. I got my tattoo in his honor and as such The Cameron Boyce Foundation has asked to feature the design on these special limited-edition T-shirts.”

WATCH: Skai Jackson Reveals Why She Wants To Keep His Memory Alive

Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce of Disney’s ‘Descendants’ perform and join fans at Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort on October 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Cameron’s fans have also been greatly impacted by his death. Many took to Twitter to commemorate his birthday and celebrate his life.

— Gabi Duncan

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.