How Does Meghan Markle’s Birth Announcement Differ From Kate Middleton’s?

Shortly after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, a framed notice of Baby Sussex’s arrival was put on display at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526am today,” the typed memo, which was printed on Buckingham Palace letterhead, began. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The announcement also included the little one’s birthdate, May 6, 2019.

The framed notice is part of a long-standing tradition in the royal family; all three of Kate Middleton’s children were officially welcomed the same way. But eagle-eyed royal fans noticed a major difference in Meghan and Kate’s announcements, which could give us a big hint as to how the newest member of the royal family was born.

Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birth notes all included signatures of the doctors who helped Kate deliver each child. Meanwhile, Baby Sussex’s note has no signatures attached, fueling speculation that Meghan gave birth in her Frogmore Cottage home – or is at least intent on keeping the details surrounding her baby’s arrival private for now.

Meghan welcomed her son at 5:26 a.m. BST (12:26 a.m. EST) on Monday. The infant weighed in at 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” a statement on Meghan and Harry’s official Instagram account read in part. “More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

