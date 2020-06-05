How Dwayne Johnson Prepares Contestants For ‘The Titan Games’

“The Titan Games” are back with a vengeance! Season 2 of NBC’s reality competition show hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson premiered on Monday night, and Access Hollywood got a behind-the-scenes look at how the competitors prepared for the season ahead.

“These competitors, they’re going to give it all they got and they’re going to leave it all here on the Titan floor,” the actor said at the start of the competition, before introducing several of this season’s contestants.

The reality show will feature former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley, “American Ninja Warrior” contestant Jessie Graff, professional boxer Claressa Shields, three-time Olympian snowboarder Hannah Teter, among others.

Competitors on the show must prove their strength through “physical challenges of epic proportions,” according to the program’s website. Previous challenges have incorporated hurdles, climbing lifts, scaling bridges, cage crawls, and more.

The “Jumanji” star recently sat down with Access Hollywood where he shared some of the advice he gives to contestants.

“I always share this with the competitors but it extends beyond the Titan Games. It’s like in life how I feel like what you can apply in life because it all becomes such a mental game,” the actor explained. “Control your breathing, control the pain, and know that you’re going to get through it. It is a mental game. It’s 75 percent mental when you come on the Titan Games. 25 percent is a badass physical percent that you have to showcase.”

Over the course of the season, 18 men and women from across the country will face unknown obstacles of all kinds in the hopes of winning prize money. You can catch new episodes of the competition on Mondays at 8PM EST.