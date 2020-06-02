How ‘Fuller House’ Finale Addressed Aunt Becky After Lori Loughlin’s Guilty Plea

“Fuller House” aired its series finale on Netflix Tuesday and answered one of the season’s biggest questions: What happened to Aunt Becky?

Lori Loughlin’s character had not been mentioned on the show since the actress was arrested in March 2019 for her role in the college admissions scandal. Spoiler alert for what’s below if you haven’t watched the finale!

As it turned out, Becky was helping relatives in Nebraska for the duration of the show’s final season. The episode entitled “Be Yourself, Free Yourself” explained the character’s absence in a brief exchange between Uncle Jesse, played by John Stamos, and D.J. Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure.

“You don’t think you should run this by Aunt Becky first?” D.J. asked her uncle after he came to her with a parenting dilemma.

“Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother. I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like this,” Jesse answered.

Lori joined “Full House” in its second season back in 1989 as Uncle Jesse’s love interest, who later became his wife and mother of his children. The 55-year-old had also signed on to the show’s 2016 Netflix revival. Her last onscreen appearance as Aunt Becky came in Season 4, Episode 9.

The actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges connected to the college admissions case in late May.

Under the terms of the agreement, which must still be approved by a judge, the “Full House” actress will serve two months in prison and Mossimo will serve five months, the DOJ said in the announcement. Lori will also pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with community service. Giannulli’s agreement includes a payment of $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Lori will admit to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Mossimo, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple will have to wait three more months for a judge to approve their plea deal in scandal. The couple’s sentencing date has been set for August 21 in Boston.