'How To Get Away With Murder' & More Shondaland Shows Renewed!

Viola Davis' Annalise Keating will continue to teach students "How to Get Away with Murder."

The show has been picked up for a fifth season by ABC.

ABC confirmed more renewals on Friday, including "black-ish" and "Fresh Off the Boat," which will both get fifth seasons.

Returning for their third seasons will be "American Housewife" and "Speechless."

Sophomore season renewals were handed out to new Shondaland dramas "For the People" and "Station 19."

Comedy "Splitting Up Together" also got a Season 2 renewal.

TV network upfront presentations will take place next week.

-- Jolie Lash

