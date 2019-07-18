How Jake Paul Is Supporting Tana Mongeau In Feud With Ex Bella Thorne

Jake Paul is standing by Tana Mongeau.

The YouTuber retweeted a message from Bella Thorne that says, “Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it.”

it’s fine we’re thriving https://t.co/7z40PweXx7 — END CYBER BULLYING 2019 (@jakepaul) July 18, 2019

He responded saying, “It’s fine we’re thriving.”

Jakes words of support come after Bella called out Tana on Twitter saying that she “broke girl code.”

Tana responded saying, “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me…………… wtf is this b :/.”

The actress quote tweeted Tana saying, “U Legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.”

Tana reacted saying, “dude what are you doing bella? Like I have no idea why you’re mad, I’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f*cking nuts & if you honestly think that damn I lost you.”

While it’s not totally clear what caused the feud, Bella did like a tweet that was responding to photos of Tana and Jake out with Bella’s ex bf Mod Sun.

“Tana what are you doing girl… you totally broke the girl code there,” the tweet that the former Disney star liked reads.

The “Midnight Sun” star also liked a tweet that reads, “Bro you dont get to talk like that you are hanging with mod to get back at bella for what you are being so childish what is this 9th grade oh did you hook up with mod to to get bella jelouse are you that friendly with ally our friends or just you ex gfs boyfriends???”

Following all the back and forth, Tana retweeted something that seems to sub-tweet Bella that reads, “do you ever just think about the first time you met someone & compared it to where you guys are now & its wow, who knew this would have happen.”

Stephanie Swaim