How Jennifer Lopez Spent Her 50th Birthday: Key to Miami, Porsche and Lavish Gold-Themed Bash

It’s Jennifer Lopez’s party, so obviously it didn’t disappoint!

The “On The Floor” hitmaker celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday with a bang as she got totally spoiled (even though spoiled is somewhat of an understatement) with some pretty epic gifts and a lavish birthday bash!

To start the day off right, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber presented J-Lo with the keys to the city in her and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s Miami home – not bad, right?

READ: Jennifer Lopez’s 5 Sexiest Fashion Moments Of All Time

The personalized key was inscribed with her initials “JL” on the body.

Commissioner Michael Góngora was also on hand to officially declare July 24, 2019 to be “Jennifer Lopez Day” in Miami Beach.

“This is obviously a tremendous honor. It’s so overwhelming to be at this point in my life and to have recognitions like this,” Jennifer said. “I just always wanted to do my best. I’m touched.”

To conclude the fabulous day, A-Rod arranged a huge birthday bash with many A-Listers invited including DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Fat Joe and more.

The birthday girl danced the night away (lived her life and stayed YOUNG on the floor) and was presented with a huge 10-teir birthday cake AND a bright red $140,000 Porsche from her fiancé.

READ: Here’s Proof Birthday Girl Jennifer Lopez Is Positively Ageless As She Turns 50

Jennifer treated her guests to a performance of her hit song “Dinero,” and her talented children also got some songs in!

So far, the big 5-0 is treating Jenny from the block very nicely.