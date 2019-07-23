Here’s Proof Birthday Girl Jennifer Lopez Is Positively Ageless As She Turns 50

Jennifer Lopez may be celebrating a half-century of life, but she still looks like the same fresh-faced girl she was in her “If You Had My Love” music video.

As the “Hustlers” actress turns 50 on July 24, it’s even more obvious that she’s discovered the fountain of youth, leaving us mere mortals to wonder how she did.

Over the years, JLo has spilled a few tips to achieve her ageless glow, like slathering on the sunscreen and trying to get eight to 10 hours of sleep per night. But she’s also stressed that the real key to looking your best comes from within.

“Affirmations are important,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018. “I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like cliched bulls***, but it’s not. Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

See Access’ time-lapse of JLo’s subtle transformation from twentysomething starlet to fierce 50-year-old below.

While she may not look anywhere close to 50, Jennifer has embraced her milestone birthday to the fullest by planning a summer-long concert tour centered on it, fittingly titled “It’s My Party.”

The superstar has already performed for (and celebrated with) fans across the U.S. While she’s taking a break on her official birthday, she’ll return to the stage as a newly minted 50-year-old at the Amway Center in Orlando on July 25.

By the looks of it, her new year will be her best one yet. After capping off her tour with performances in Israel, Russia, Turkey, Spain and Egypt this August, the “Medicine” songstress will celebrate the premiere of “Hustlers” at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall.

Plus, her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez is on the horizon, which might be the best belated 5-0 present of all.

Happy birthday, JLo!