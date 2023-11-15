Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Kick off The Las Vegas Grand Prix At ‘Speed City’ Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are ready to take on the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

During an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Mercedes-AMG’s and IWC Schaffhausen’s “Speed City” event, Lewis explained how he prepped for the upcoming weekend.

“A lot of physical training. I think people don’t realize what we do in terms of the physicality side of things. We could lose up to 10 pounds in a race,” he explained.

Adding, “We can’t be big and bulky like an NFL player, the car wouldn’t go anywhere.”

Lewis went on to share his excitement for racing on the streets of Vegas this weekend, sharing, “I’m super excited. I think, you know, growing up, I’ve grown up in England. You’re watching all these movies and you’ve seen all these places in the States.”

Adding, “Racing through the strip with all those lights … and there’s only 20 of us that can do it out of 8 billion. It’s crazy.”

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team and IWC Schaffhausen kicked off the exciting racing week by taking over the famous Speed Vegas racetrack and building a pop-up dubbed “Speed City” on Tuesday night.

During the special event, Lewis and George, who hosted the event, drove the track in Mercedes-AMG GT Coupés while a stunning choreographed show with drones displayed watches, vehicles and tunnels in the night sky. George told Access Hollywood that it felt “good” to be at the event.

“I’m excited for the week ahead. it’s going to be a wild one … That’s for sure,” he told Scott Evans.

Lewis also told Access Hollywood that because of the drone-supported light show, he could only drive 80 mph, while this weekend, he’ll be driving around 220 mph.