Patrick Dempsey Reveals He Did All The Stunt Driving In ‘Ferrari’: ‘It Was Really Tremendous’

Patrick Dempsey is making a dream come true by starring in “Ferrari” as a longtime racing fan and driver himself.

“Yeah, it’s a dream project. I’ve always wanted to do this movie,” he told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. “It was a dream job. I got to do all the driving. We were in Italy.”

Patrick has been driving race cars for decades and has competed in pro-am events, so he was able to do all the driving stunts in the film.

“We all had time at the track, but I had a great opportunity to do all the stunt driving and to be part of that group, so it was really tremendous,” he told Access.

In fact, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star had so much fun driving that he admitted they “couldn’t get me out of the car.”

But as much fun as the movie was to make, it took a long time to get it off the ground. Patrick credits the increase of interest in Formula One over the years for getting the film made.

“Michael [Mann] has been trying to make it for 30 years. I remember reading it about 15 years ago,” he said. “I think also it shows you the success of ‘Drive to Survive’ and the appetite for Formula One and sort of racing films in general.”

“Ferrari” hit theaters Dec. 25.