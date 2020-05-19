How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Life Changed Since Getting Married 2 Years Ago

Happy anniversary to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! The couple is celebrating their anniversary two years after they wed at Windsor Castle in the UK.

Much has changed for the couple since they were first married—not only have they welcomed baby Archie, but the duo made the bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and have since moved with their son first from the UK to Canada before settling into Los Angeles.

The couple has kept their new life much under wraps as they adjust to their new roles outside of the royal family. However, they are getting some tips from a few famous friends! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have struck up a friendship with Adele, who lives down the street from their Beverly Hills home. The Daily Mirror reported that the singer has been stopping by her famous neighbors to say “hello” and share advice about living in Los Angeles.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly staying in Tyler Perry’s home and photographers have spotted large black curtains being installed around the property to offer some privacy.

But Meghan and Harry have always paved their own path both inside and outside of the royal family. Their wedding, for example, was a blend of British royal traditions and Meghan’s own independent touch. At the time, Meghan made a show of her independence by walking down half of the aisle alone, but also showed the depth of her love for Harry and his family when she asked Prince Charles to walk her the rest of the way.

Of course, the couple are ardent supporters of many charities, and their wedding was no different. After announcing they would step down from their roles as senior royals, Meghan and Harry decided to donate the profits from the broadcast of their wedding to a charity called Feeding Britain.

And in fact, their beloved charities are one of the few reasons Meghan and Harry step out from their private life back into the limelight. Just last week, the couple surprised employees of the Crisis Text Line by joining the company’s Zoom call! Atlanta-based employee Ricky Neal took to Twitter to share a photo of the conversation, and he couldn’t look more thrilled to be chatting with the Duke and Duchess.

The photo was uploaded to Ricky’s private account, but has since been shared by several fan pages for the royal couple.

The couple have long been advocates for mental health, and have previously used their platform to encourage viewers to seek help should they need it. Last year, the couple teamed up with Prince William and Kate Middleton to launch the Crisis Text Line’s UK affiliate, Shout.

More recently, Prince Harry started a new charity aimed to help British military troops with their mental health. The platform HeadFIT offers 24/7 online assistance to military personnel, and focuses on teaching techniques to deal with stress that can be incorporated into everyday life.

But as for how the couple will be celebrating their special day? The Daily Mail editor and royal expert Charlie Lankston told Access Hollywood that the couple will likely spend it in private.

“I think Meghan and Harry will absolutely celebrate behind closed doors. I think that they’ve made it incredibly clear that what they want right now is the opportunity to settle into their new life in LA, quietly and privately. And to kind of get Archie settled in. You’ll have to keep in mind that moving A from one country to another, and then kind of from moving from one side of the country to another. That’s a lot to be doing with a baby boy who is but one year old.”